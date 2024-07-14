Robles went 3-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Robles had a good game from the No. 9 spot, but the Mariners 4-8 hitters combined to go 0-for-16 with three walks, giving the outfielder little chance to make his hits count. It was his first multi-hit effort since June 14, though Robles has mostly been utilized as a bench bat in his time with the Mariners. He's slashing .259/.359/.389 with one home run, five RBI, six runs scored and six stolen bases over 67 plate appearances between the Nationals and the Mariners this season.