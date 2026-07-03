Mariners' Victor Robles: X-rays come back negative

X-rays on Robles' injured right forearm came back negative Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Robles was hit by a 97.9 mph sinker from Walbert Urena in the bottom of the third inning and was replaced in the outfield in the top of the fifth. Robles was on in relief of an injured Julio Rodriguez, who left the game in the third frame after he was hit in the back of the helmet on a throw from Nolan Schanuel in the first inning. Weston Wilson finished the game in right field for Seattle, as Luke Raley kicked over to center field.