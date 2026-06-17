Mariners' Will Wilson: Moves to 60-day IL

The Mariners transferred Wilson (thumb) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Wilson had been on the shelf since May 2 due to a fractured left thumb, but he appeared to be closing in on a return after kicking off a rehab assignment earlier this month and going 6-for-16 with two doubles, three walks and a stolen base in five games between High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma. He hasn't played since Friday, however, and was pulled off his assignment with Tacoma after experiencing pain in his finger, per MLB.com. He's set to meet with a specialist in the coming days before a decision is made whether he'll require season-ending surgery to address the injury. Even if Wilson avoids a procedure and is able to treat the injury with rest and rehab, he won't be eligible to return to action for the Mariners until June 29 after being shifted to the 60-day IL.