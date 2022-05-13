site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
May 13, 2022
5:16 pm ET
Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
Ramirez was sent down by Seattle in late April, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster just over two weeks later. The right-hander has given up six runs in six innings over four relief appearances at Triple-A Tacoma this year.
