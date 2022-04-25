Ramirez (1-0) was credited with the win in an extra-innings victory over the Royals on Sunday, firing a scoreless 12th inning in which he issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts.

A day after blowing a two-run lead, Ramirez was thrust into a high-leverage scenario and delivered, albeit with some suspense attached. The right-hander issued back-to-back free passes to Michael Taylor and Ryan O'Hearn after recording a strikeout of Bobby Witt to open the inning, but he bounced back with strikeouts of Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez to escape the jam. Ramirez has produced scoreless efforts in four of his six appearances while giving up multiple earned runs in the other two, making him a bit of a feast-or-famine fantasy option early in the season.