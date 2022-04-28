Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ramirez made the Mariners' Opening Day roster this year and posted a 7.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 8.1 innings over seven relief appearances. The right-hander will attempt to sort things out in the minors, while Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.

