Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez made the Mariners' Opening Day roster this year and posted a 7.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 8.1 innings over seven relief appearances. The right-hander will attempt to sort things out in the minors, while Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
