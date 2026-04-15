Marlins' Agustin Ramirez: Exiting starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
It's just the second day off this season for Ramirez, who has been busy between catcher and designated hitter duties. Liam Hicks will start behind the plate and bat cleanup for the Marlins on Wednesday.
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