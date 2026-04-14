Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 10-4 win over Atlanta.

Ramirez put Miami ahead in the fifth inning with a three-run blast into the left-field bleachers, a lead the club wouldn't relinquish. It marked the 24-year-old's first homer of the season after a slow start, with Monday's performance raising his OPS from .617 to .731 through 16 games. Coming off a rookie campaign in 2025 in which he tallied 21 homers and 33 doubles, Ramirez will look to build on this effort and generate more extra-base production moving forward.