Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Ramirez will retreat to the bench after he started each of the previous three games while going 4-for-13 with two doubles, one walk, one stolen base, three runs and two RBI. Joe Mack missed all of those contests while recovering from a shoulder injury, but he'll return to the lineup Wednesday. So long as Mack is healthy, he'll operate as the Marlins' No. 1 catcher, though Ramirez could spell him against left-handed pitching in addition to seeing occasional starts against right-handed pitching as a designated hitter.