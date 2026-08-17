Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Marlins' Agustin Ramirez: Big day in Cincy

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

A game that began as a pitchers' duel between Eury Perez and Nick Lodolo turned into a Miami rout when the Cincinnati bullpen melted down late. Ramirez did his part, reaching on an error and scoring in the eighth inning before smacking a two-run double in the ninth. Since returning to the majors following the trade that sent Liam Hicks to Tampa Bay, Ramirez has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with two doubles, one steal, three RBI and five runs in 10 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!