Marlins' Agustin Ramirez: Productive in Wednesday's win

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Getting the start at DH and batting sixth, Ramirez lashed an RBI double in the third inning that chased Carmen Mlodzinski from the game, his first extra-base hit since returning to the majors early this month. Ramirez has made only three starts in eight games since his promotion, two at DH and one at catcher, but he's batting .357 (5-for-14) during that span. If he keeps producing when he gets the chance, the 24-year-old should see his playing time creep up. There could be more opportunities available in the 1B/DH mix as well with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) having landed on the IL on Tuesday.