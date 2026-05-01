Arquette (groin) has gone 3-for-8 with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and one stolen base in two games since being reinstated from High-A Beloit's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Arquette missed the first month of the minor-league season after undergoing core muscle surgery to address a left groin injury in late February. The 6-foot-5 infielder has returned to Beloit after posting a .673 OPS in his first professional season in 2025, but the 22-year-old's hot start since being activated from the IL could put him in line for a promotion to Double-A Pensacola in the coming weeks.