Marlins' Aiva Arquette: On shelf with thumb injury

Arquette was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday due to a thumb injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old prospect hasn't played since June 26, and Arquette is expected to miss around six weeks with the injury. The seventh overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft had just begun to find his footing after a late May promotion from High-A, homering five times in his last 12 games for Pensacola while producing a .250/.291/.558 slash line with a 14.5 percent strikeout rate.