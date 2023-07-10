The Marlins have selected Lindsey with the 146th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Lindsey took the 2022 season off and transferred to Tennessee this year, where he started the year in the bullpen. He sits 93-95 mph with his fastball and can touch 98 mph. Lindsey also sports a power slider that can get up to 91 mph. All told, he had a 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 71.1 innings in 2023. At 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, the hard-throwing righty has a starter's frame and a relatively fresh arm, so there could be more developmental gains in the coming years.