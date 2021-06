The Marlins acquired McInvale and infielder Joe Panik from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson (foot) and pitcher Adam Cimber, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

McInvale, a 24-year-old right-handed reliever, was a 37th-round pick in the 2019 draft. Over his 15 appearances for Double-A New Hampshire this season, McInvale posted a 2.55 ERA and 34:14 K:BB in 24.2 innings.