Nardi picked up his seventh hold of the season Sunday, giving up a hit and striking out a batter to record the final out of the seventh inning.

The southpaw has overcome some early-season struggles and hasn't walked a batter in 12 straight appearances, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB through 9.2 innings over that stretch. Nardi's seven holds ties him with Anthony Bender for the team lead, and if closer Tanner Scott gets dealt before the trade deadline, the duo would still be the top options to step into ninth-inning duty for the Marlins.