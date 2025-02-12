Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Wednesday that Nardi is dealing with lower-back inflammation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
McCullough revealed last week that Nardi would be behind schedule at the start of camp, but he didn't disclose the nature of the injury at the time. The good news is the injury is not related to the elbow issue that caused the lefty to miss the final five-plus weeks of the 2024 season. If healthy, Nardi will be in the mix for high-leverage innings in the Marlins' bullpen.
More News
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Will be behind at start of camp•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Lands on IL with elbow injury•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Deployed in sixth inning Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Could be next in line to close•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Collects seventh hold•