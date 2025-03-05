Nardi has halted his throwing program after feeling more tightness in his back, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Nardi came into camp with a back injury and had been ramping things up, but now he's suffered a setback. He will be re-evaluated in the coming days, and his readiness for Opening Day would now appear very much in question.
More News
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Plays catch Monday•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Dealing with lower-back injury•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Will be behind at start of camp•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Lands on IL with elbow injury•
-
Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Deployed in sixth inning Wednesday•