Nardi (back) played catch Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from a lower-back injury, Nardi has a rest day Tuesday and then will play catch again Wednesday if he feels up to it. The left-hander should have time to get ready for Opening Day if he progresses well from here on out, but it doesn't seem as though he's particularly close to pitching in a game.

