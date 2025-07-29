Nardi (back) has begun throwing off a mound, MLB.com reports.

The southpaw reliever has yet to pitch in 2025 due to lower-back inflammation that cropped up in spring training, but he began a throwing progression in mid-June and has now graduated to mound work. It's not clear exactly what that entails or when he might be ready to face live batters, or even if he's done so already, but a return to the Marlins' bullpen some time in August could be feasible.