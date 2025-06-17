Nardi (back) was cleared to play catch Monday, MLB.com reports.

Nardi has been slow to recover from low back inflammation, an injury that dates back to spring training and which has kept him on the shelf all season. Though the right-handed reliever won't need to be built up to pitch more than an inning or two, he's still likely weeks away from reaching a point in his throwing program where he's ready to head out on a rehab assignment. He appears to be tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list at some point in July, though he may not be back until after the All-Star break.