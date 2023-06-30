Nardi (6-1) picked up the win Thursday, striking out one batter without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning against the Red Sox.

Jesus Luzardo gave up a couple one-out singles in the seventh inning of a scoreless game and got the hook, but Nardi needed only seven pitches (five strikes) to escape the jam and become the pitcher of record when the Marlins pushed across a run in the top of the eighth. The 24-year-old southpaw continues to have a breakout campaign -- he's been scored upon only once in 25 appearances since the beginning of May, posting a 0.78 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB through 23 innings over that stretch while adding four wins, two saves and seven holds to his ledger. A.J. Puk remains the closer for the Marlins, but Nardi's dominance has moved him into a prominent high-leverage role.