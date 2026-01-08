The Marlins and Bender avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.81 million contract Thursday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Bender finished with a 2.16 ERA in 2025, though his strikeout rate dropped to 20.6 percent and walk rate ballooned to 10.3 percent. The veteran reliever is in line to serve in a setup role for the Marlins in 2026 ahead of closer Pete Fairbanks.