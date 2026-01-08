Marlins' Anthony Bender: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins and Bender avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.81 million contract Thursday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
Bender finished with a 2.16 ERA in 2025, though his strikeout rate dropped to 20.6 percent and walk rate ballooned to 10.3 percent. The veteran reliever is in line to serve in a setup role for the Marlins in 2026 ahead of closer Pete Fairbanks.
More News
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Will miss rest of season•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to injured list•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Picks up fourth save of 2025•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Back from paternity leave•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Placed on paternity list•