The Marlins activated Bender from the paternity list Tuesday.

Bender missed Miami's weekend set against Atlanta but is back with the team ahead of a three-game series against the Guardians. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 47 innings pitched this season. Bender has recorded three saves.

