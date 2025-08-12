Marlins' Anthony Bender: Back from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins activated Bender from the paternity list Tuesday.
Bender missed Miami's weekend set against Atlanta but is back with the team ahead of a three-game series against the Guardians. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 47 innings pitched this season. Bender has recorded three saves.
