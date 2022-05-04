Bender (0-3) was charged with a blown save and the loss Wednesday against Arizona after giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning.

The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth with a 7-6 lead and struck out the first batter he faced, but Daulton Varsho reached on a single and Pavin Smith followed with a two-run home run. Bender came into the contest having converted four straight saves while not allowing a run in his past four appearances, but he got bit by the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old is 6-for-8 in save opportunities and has a 5.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings this season, and his run as Miami's primary closer could be near an end with Dylan Floro (shoulder) on a rehab assignment and close to returning from the injured list.