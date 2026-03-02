Marlins' Anthony Bender: More live batting practice sessions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bender (shin) will throw a couple more live batting practice sessions before making his Grapefruit League debut, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bender is a bit behind schedule because of a shin issue, but he's on the mend. The veteran reliever faced hitters last week and will do so more times this week before being thrown into game action. Bender has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day.
More News
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Throws live batting practice•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Nursing shin injury•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Avoids arbitration with Marlins•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Will miss rest of season•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to injured list•