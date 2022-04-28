Bender gave up a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Nationals.

After getting nearly a week off due to hip soreness, Bender appears to be 100 percent as he's pitched on back-to-back days, picking up saves in each appearance. The 27-year-old right-hander topped out at 98.4 mph with his power sinker, and while Dylan Floro (shoulder) is closing in on his return to the Marlins' bullpen, Bender could still have time to build up a little job security in the closer role.