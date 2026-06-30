Marlins' Anthony Bender: Placed on injured list

The Marlins placed Bender on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shin stress reaction.

Bender has given up just one earned run while punching out 16 batters in 10.2 innings this month, but the Marlins will now be without his services through the All-Star break following his move to the injured list. Zach Brzykcy will come up from Triple-A to fill the opening in Miami's bullpen; meanwhile, Michael Petersen, John King and Calvin Faucher are likely to receive an uptick in high-leverage opportunities.