Bender (elbow), who was placed on the injured list Sunday, will require Tommy John surgery, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 27-year-old's initial diagnosis was a right elbow strain after exiting a game last weekend against Atlanta, and he's apparently dealing with damage to the UCL. Bender will miss the rest of the season and should also be expected to be sidelined for the full 2023 campaign. He recorded six saves and three holds with a 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 19.1 innings this year.