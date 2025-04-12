Bender (1-1) was charged with a blown save and a loss Friday as the Marlins fell to the Nationals, giving up one run on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

The Marlins' bullpen squandered a 4-2 lead over the final two frames in an eventual 7-4 loss, with Bender throwing most of the gas on the fire. After Anthony Veneziano put the first two hitters aboard to begin the eighth, Bender got the call and walked the bases loaded before serving up a one-out double to Nathaniel Lowe that cleared the bases. The run was the first charged to Bender in 6.1 innings this season, but his 3:3 K:BB has been far from dominant. Calvin Faucher hasn't pitched since Tuesday and might be in line to get Miami's next save chance, although his 8.31 ERA and 3:4 K:BB over 4.1 innings doesn't make him an appealing high-leverage option right now either.