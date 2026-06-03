Marlins' Anthony Bender: Snags fifth hold

Bender struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Tuesday to record his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Nationals.

The right-hander picked up his first hold since April 28 as the Marlins continue to mix and match bullpen options behind closer Pete Fairbanks. Bender hasn't pitched poorly of late, however -- quite the opposite in fact, as he's posted a 1.46 ERA, 12:1 K:BB and microscopic 0.24 WHIP over 12.1 innings since the beginning of May. Without more consistent usage, though, Bender's fantasy value will remain very limited.