Garrett allowed one run in six innings, he gave up five hits and struck out six in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Monday.

Garrett served up a solo homer to Michael Siani in the fifth that turned out to be his only mistake in an otherwise stellar showing. He also didn't allow a walk in his six innings of work, making it the fourth time in his seven starts this season that he didn't allow a free pass. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent this season, as he has allowed 22 runs in four of his starts but has only given up two runs in his other three appearances.