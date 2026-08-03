Marlins' Brayden Taylor: Traded to Marlins

The Marlins acquired Taylor, Adrian Santana and Jacob Kisting from the Rays on Monday in exchange for Liam Hicks, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Taylor is the most well-regarded of the three prospects headed to Miami. A first-round selection in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Taylor had a terrible 2025 campaign but has bounced back nicely in 2026, slashing .284/.384/.513 with 17 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a 51:87 BB:K over 88 games with Double-A Montgomery. The 24-year-old has mostly played third base in pro ball, but he has experience at second base and shortstop, as well.