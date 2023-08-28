Hoeing (2-2) got the win Sunday against the Nationals after allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings.

The Marlins treated Sunday as a bullpen game and Hoeing entered in the second inning after JT Chargois was used as an opener. The Nationals got a run across on him with a single, a double and a sacrifice in the third but he was dominant otherwise. His five strikeouts tied a season high, and he's allowed just two runs while posting a 9:2 K:BB in 10.2 innings since being recalled Aug. 14. It's likely he continues to occupy a bulk relief role for the Marlins with their starting depth being tested by injuries.