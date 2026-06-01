Marlins' Cam Cannarella: Moving up to Double-A

The Marlins promoted Cannarella from High-A Beloit to Double-A Pensacola on Monday, FishOnFirst.com reports.

Cannarella missed more than a month of action earlier in the season after fracturing his wrist April 11, but he resumed raking for Beloit upon returning from the 7-day injured list. In his 12 games after being activated, the 22-year-old outfielder earned his promotion to Pensacola after slashing .404/.434/.577 with four extra-base hits while striking out at a 12.3 percent clip over 57 plate appearances.