Marlins' Cam Cannarella: Tearing up Double-A

Cannarella has produced a .347/.445/.612 slash line with nine homers, seven steals and a 20:20 BB:K over his first 33 games for Double-A Pensacola.

The 43rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of Clemson, Cannarella was promoted from High-A Benoit in early June and is putting together a breakout campaign that puts him on track to make his big-league debut next season. While there's still some question about his ultimate power upside, the 22-year-old hits the ball hard to all fields and has the athleticism and defensive chops to stick in center field. With Jakob Marsee regressing significantly this year at the big-league level, Cannarella is establishing himself as the Marlins' center fielder of the future, and another promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville later this summer seems likely.