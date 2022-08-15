Leblanc is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.

Leblanc still owns a stellar .378 (17-for-45) batting average on the season, but the Marlins have gotten a couple key players back in recent days, and Leblanc's playing time has taken a hit as a result. He still figures to see some action on the infield, but with him opening on the bench Monday for the third time in five games, don't expect him to play as frequently as he did earlier in the month.