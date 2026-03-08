Marlins' Chris Paddack: Looking good this spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paddack gave up two hits over three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out two without walking a batter.
The 30-year-old right-hander built up to 40 pitches (27 strikes) against a patchwork lineup headlined by Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes. Paddack's fastball topped out at 95.8 mph, and through six spring innings he has yet to allow a run while posting a 6:1 K:BB. Given his injury-plagued career and 5.22 ERA over 246.1 innings the last two seasons between the Twins and Tigers, however, simply taking a regular turn for the Marlins in 2026 would be an accomplishment.
More News
-
Marlins' Chris Paddack: Rotation spot secure•
-
Marlins' Chris Paddack: Inks deal with Miami•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Falls in season finale•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Drawing start for Game 162•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Looks sharp, earns first MLB save•
-
Tigers' Chris Paddack: Back from bereavement list•