The Marlins outrighted Roa (shoulder) to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Miami claimed Roa off waivers from Cincinnati on Nov. 1, but he's now been stripped of his 40-man roster spot after just 15 days with the organization. The 25-year-old righty spent all of last season in Triple-A, where he posted a 5.55 ERA and 1.76 WIHP across 48.2 innings before going down with a sprained shoulder, and he'll likely need to show some improvement at Jacksonville before getting a chance to make his MLB debut.