The Marlins claimed Gillispie off waivers from Atlanta on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Gillispie allowed two runs with an 8:5 K:BB over eight innings covering three appearances with the Guardians in 2024 in his first major-league stint. The 27-year-old split his time between the rotation and bullpen last year at Triple-A Columbus and it's not clear what role the Marlins have planned for him.