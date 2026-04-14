Marlins' Connor Norby: Blasts homer Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norby went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 10-4 win over Atlanta.
Norby turned on a 93.9 mph sinker from Rolddy Munoz and sent it over the left-field wall in the sixth inning for his second homer of the season. The 25-year-old has been locked in at the plate of late, riding a six-game hitting streak and raising his OPS to .847 through 15 games. With Christopher Morel (oblique) sidelined, Norby has taken advantage of regular opportunities at first base.
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