Norby could see playing time in left field early in the season due to Kyle Stowers (hamstring) being set to begin the season on the IL, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old Norby looked set to be the Marlins' starter at third base due to a spring injury to Graham Pauley (forearm), but those plans are now in flux. Norby has played left field twice in recent days during Grapefruit League action, and Pauley is expected to be cleared for defensive duty Sunday. Griffin Conine and Heriberto Hernandez are the top options in left field during Stowers' absence, but they're also at the top of the depth chart at DH. If Norby looks comfortable in the outfield, it would offer another path to keeping his bat in the lineup once Pauley's fully healthy. In 16 games this spring, Norby's batting .310 (13-for-42) with two homers and three steals, albeit with a worrisome 1:15 BB:K.