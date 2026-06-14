Marlins' Connor Norby: Filling in at third base

Norby will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though he'll crack the starting nine for the series finale in Pittsburgh, Norby's playing time has been trending down of late while the Marlins have made a more concerted effort to keep the hot-hitting Heriberto Hernandez's bat in the lineup. Norby will be included in the lineup for just the fifth time in the last 11 games, this time covering the hot corner in place of a resting Javier Sanoja after his previous four starts had come at first base. With Hernandez gaining a foothold in left field, the Marlins could continue to lean primarily on Liam Hicks and Kyle Stowers at first base rather than Norby, who is slashing a measly .193/.317/.307 since the beginning of May.