Norboy (wrist) participated in batting practice Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Norby is progressing in his recovery from a procedure in July to repair a broken left hamate bone in his hand. He's not expected to be back until late August at the earliest, but his participation in Wednesday's batting session is a good sign for the 25-year-old third baseman. The next step in his recovery program would be to get some in-game reps in a rehab assignment.