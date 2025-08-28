Marlins' Connor Norby: Will return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Norby (wrist) will be activated off the injured list Friday,Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
Norby has been sidelined since July 13 and has been on a rehab assignment for around two weeks. He's gone 10-for-25 with three home runs and should immediately return to play nearly every day at third base.
