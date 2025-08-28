default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Norby (wrist) will be activated off the injured list Friday,Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Norby has been sidelined since July 13 and has been on a rehab assignment for around two weeks. He's gone 10-for-25 with three home runs and should immediately return to play nearly every day at third base.

More News