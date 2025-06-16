Myers was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Phillies due to left elbow discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Myers took a pitch to his left arm from Mick Abel in the second inning. Myers initially stayed in the game, but he went back to the clubhouse for the fourth frame, with Kyle Stowers shifting to center field and Heriberto Hernandez coming into the game in left. The Marlins should provide an update during or shortly after Monday's game once Myers undergoes further testing.