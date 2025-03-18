Myers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 29-year-old drove a Paul Blackburn offering over the fence the other way to right field in the third inning, giving Myers his first extra-base hit of the spring. Per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Myers has been tinkering with his swing mechanics in camp, and his new stance has begun to pay dividends -- two of his outs Monday had exit velocities above 98 mph. With Jesus Sanchez (side) set to begin the season on the IL, Myers should see regular playing time somewhere in the Miami outfield, but the team's exact alignment remains murky heading toward Opening Day.