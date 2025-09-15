Myers (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, per the MLB's official transaction log.

Myers will return to the big-league roster after missing roughly 15 days while sidelined with a right oblique strain. The outfielder played in three games with Triple-A Jacksonville while on a minor-league rehab assignment, going 1-for-8 with three walks, two strikeouts and two runs scored. In a corresponding move, outfielder Victor Mesa was optioned to Triple-A on Monday.