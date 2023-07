Myers went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

All three hits were singles, but it was still another impressive performance from the 27-year-old rookie. Myers is batting a dazzling .444 (16-for-36) through his first 10 big-league games with six multi-hit efforts, and while he won't keep that pace up, he could be forcing the Marlins to consider ways to find room for him in the lineup even after Jazz Chisholm (oblique) is healthy.