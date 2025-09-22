The Marlins activated Hill (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Though Hill is considered fully recovered from his right hamstring strain after he completed a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville last week, the Marlins don't have room for him on the big-league roster heading into the final week of the season. He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster to fellow outfielder Griffin Conine (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Unless he catches on with another organization in the coming days, Hill will finish the 2025 season with a .213/.275/.331 slash line to go with three home runs, seven steals, 10 RBI and 19 runs over 141 plate appearances in the majors.